Kevin Guest Names 2024 The Year Of Connection

In what some call the era of digital disconnection, 2024 should be the year of human connection to fight loneliness and anxiety, according to one health sciences leader.

"In this increasingly digital era, the paradox of disconnection in a connected world is more real than ever," said Kevin Guest, executive chairman at

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA ). "Despite unprecedented digital connectivity in our day, many find themselves feeling more alone than ever. The detrimental effects on mental and emotional well-being are alarming, with loneliness, anxiety and depression topping the list and becoming all too common."

Studies show 95% of teens are on social media. A third say they are on it "almost constantly," while nearly 40% of adults in the United States use social media for more than two hours a day.

"A

CDC study found that between 2013 and 2019, one in five teens reported they had experienced major depression," said Guest, bestselling author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "A 2022 analysis found that social media addiction was associated with a 20% increase in loneliness, with 26% of Americans reporting they feel lonely on a regular basis. In fact, multiple studies have found a correlation between social media addiction and loneliness."

In his book, Guest tells of a college professor who said, "Nothing is more important than relationships," a motto Guest lives by.

"A few years ago, a business situation arose in a country far from my home that required my involvement. It was close to Christmas, and I had already been traveling for three straight weeks. I didn't want to go anywhere so close to Christmas," Guest writes. "I didn't want to fly halfway around the globe for a two-hour meeting when I could solve the problem sitting in my office in a virtual meeting. But I knew I had to make the visit.

"Efforts to be there in person did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. The fact that I had traveled halfway across the world demonstrated my commitment to the company and the importance I placed on relationships. We made much more progress than we would have communicating through the computer."

As we navigate the digital era, Guest implores others to connect in person with colleagues, friends and family.

"As we begin 2024, let's balance our online presence with real-life engagements. Let's reshape the narrative of our digital lives and prioritize genuine connections," he said. "By intentionally deciding the way we engage with technology, we can cultivate authentic relationships amid the digital noise."

This call to action from Guest, a leader in health and wellness, is a testament to his commitment to overall well-being, including mental and emotional health, and a timely reminder of the importance to use technology as a bridge to genuine human connection, not as a barrier.

All proceeds for

All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

