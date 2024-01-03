Garden For Wildlife, Inc. Announces Extension Of Deadline For Reg CF Crowdfunding Offering To April 29, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) To date, the company has raised $5 million in SAFE investments and is now offering shares to accredited and non-accredited retail investors.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garden for Wildlife , Inc. (GFW), an online commerce company spun off from the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) that empowers consumers in 38 states to purchase native plants online, announced the deadline extension of an equity offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (CF). The company has Amended a Form C filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline to April 29, 2024.

To date, the company has raised $5 million in SAFE investments and is now offering shares to accredited and non-accredited retail investors at href="" rel="external nofollow" gardenforwildlif . The company is selling shares at $2.50 per common share to raise a maximum of $2,000,000 with a minimum investment of $250. Investors are eligible to receive bonus perks such T-shirts, Swag Kits, discounts off online orders, plant collection naming opportunities, and other items as they increase the amount of their investment from $250 up to $50,000.

