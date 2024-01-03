Fastsigns Cincinnati - Highland Ave Celebrates 25 Years In Cincinnati

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FASTSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Ave. Showroom

Custom sign with acrylic and standoffs

FASTSIGNS - Make Your Statement

25 years of creating custom business signs for Cincinnati.

- Lane PenceCINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fastsigns Cincinnati - Highland Ave. was founded in 1999 by Jeff Cline. Jeff left his corporate job in California and moved to Cincinnati to start his new franchise in Ridgewater Plaza near Norwood and Oakley. In those days, Fastsigns mostly created cut vinyl banners and business signs . Banner material came in different colors and MDO was the material of choice for exterior signs. Vinyl was cut and applied to the sign. It was and remains a great cost-efficient way to create signage and is still popular for window and vehicle graphics.Jeff ran Fastsigns for 18 years until his retirement in 2017. Over those years, Jeff created many great relationships with local businesses, universities and sports teams. Jeff worked closely with the Cincinnati Reds and helped create the long-running Fastsigns Business Day Special at the Reds stadium. One of Jeff's greatest memories was creating many of the custom signs for the 2015 All-Star Game in Cincinnati.Lane Pence acquired Fastsigns Cincinnati - Highland Ave. in August of 2017 after a successful career in Sales and Marketing in the logistics industry. The Cincinnati sign shop is still in Ridgewater Plaza, but do to growth is now in a larger space. Lane has continued many of Jeff's best practices, including the original sign that hangs over the finished goods bin that reads "Quality Check All Finished Signs Before Calling the Customer." Even though the sign world has changed so much over the last 25 years, the basics are still the same.Fastsigns grew to add digital print and lamination technology to create truly custom signs. Since 2017, Fastsigns added low-VOC latex printing technology, heat-assist lamination and a large application table for large graphics, tenant panels and signs. Fastsigns today creates and installs dimensional letters, channel letter signs, post and panel signs, vehicle graphics from new substrates that weren't available in 1999. Of course technology has changed and Fastsigns now offers online proofing, payment and customer portal options.

Lane Pence

Fastsigns

+1 513-396-7446

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

FASTSIGNS Customer Profile - Construction Signs