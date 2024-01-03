NCB (Cayman) Ltd. Celebrates Shortlisting In Citywealth Magic Circle Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cheyenna Calderon Shines Again: NCB Celebrates 'Private Banker of the Year' Citywealth Shortlist

- Tuula Jalasjaa, Acting Managing Director of NCB (Cayman) LimitedGEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NCB (Cayman) Limited ('NCBKY”) and NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd (“NCBCMKY”) are proud to announce that its Senior Relationship Manager Cheyenna Calderon has been shortlisted in the 'Private Banker of the Year' category of the Citywealth Magic Circle Awards 2024.This nomination follows her 2022 win in the same category under the 'Future Leader' banner. Since then, Cheyenna has earned a promotion, built her team, played an integral part of the management team that obtained NCBKY's class A banking license, and continues to support her community through charity projects including the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation.The Citywealth Magic Circle Awards recognise the global wealth industry's innovators and leaders, honouring those who have made a significant impact. Cheyenna's recognition not only underscores her personal achievement but reflects NCB Financial Group Limited's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence.Tuula Jalasjaa, Acting Managing Director of NCB (Cayman) Limited and NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd said:“Once again, we're simply thrilled that Cheyenna has been recognised in the annual Citywealth Awards. Cheyenna is not just a key member of the team; she provides the blueprint for commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. This shortlisting acknowledges the strength and depth of her professional expertise and commitment to the beating heart of our business - our clients”.NCB Financial Group Limited invites clients, colleagues, and industry professionals to show their support for Cheyenna by casting their votes on the Citywealth Magic Circle awards website.magic-circle-awards-shortlist/

