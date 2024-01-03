Health Ministry Launches Audio Unit To Receive Citizens' Feedback, Complaints

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -The Ministry of Health officially launched a unit dedicated to hearing service recipients' feedback via its hotline (065004545) to receive heathcare-related complaints and comments.During the launching ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Hawari, said the unit comes within the framework of modernizing the Kingdom's public sector, primarily aimed to provide citizen-centered government services.To achieve this goal, he stressed necessity to measure the service level and hear the citizen's feedback and thus provide health services that meet citizens' aspirations in all the ministry's health departments, directorates, hospitals and centers across the Kingdom's governorates.Hawari added that the unit will be the reference body to receive feedback and grievances about the ministry's health services and follow up on steps to address them.The minister noted establishment of the unit is one of many achievements that will be announced during the current year.Additionally, he said the ministry's departments, directorates, hospitals, and health centers are urged to give the "utmost" importance to service recipients' feedback and deal "positively" to resolve problems as quickly as possible.Hawari called on the service recipients to send their feedback and suggestions about the health service to the on-duty department in the target health establishment.In the event of failure to respond, he said the recpinent can call Ministry of Health hotline at 065004545 to register the complaint.Then, he noted the ministry's service audio unit will "immediately" assess the grievance and determine the standard timeframe to follow up on its resolution.