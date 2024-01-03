QF SCHOOL STUDENTS RAISE OVER QAR20 MILLION TO SUPPORT PALESTINE

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 3 January 2024: Since the attacks on Gaza began in October 2023, Qatar Foundation students have organized a host of initiatives and events to raise awareness about the Palestinian genocide and gather donations for aid – with their efforts collectively raising over QAR20.4 million.



Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation (QF), said she has been deeply moved and inspired by the initiatives that QF students have undertaken to support the people of Palestine.



“Their drive to make a difference demonstrated through their creative and compassionate efforts to collect donations is a testament to the values we strive to instill through our educational system,” she said.



“These young individuals are not just students; they are emerging leaders who embody empathy, global citizenship, and a profound sense of social responsibility. Their efforts, extending beyond the classroom, show education's role in developing caring and proactive individuals.”



Al Khalifa highlighted that the solidarity and assistance shown by the students indicate they are not merely gaining knowledge about global challenges but are also proactively engaging in actions to better the world.



“Their actions in supporting our brothers and sisters in Palestine show great compassion and global awareness,” she said. “This shows our students are more than learners; they are actively making a positive impact in the world, which makes me proud and underscores education's role in shaping change-makers.”



Key initiatives and events organized by students from Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education schools for Palestine:



Pre-University Education:



1- Qatar Foundation hosted a student-led exhibition displaying more than 100 art pieces highlighting Palestine’s rich cultural heritage.

2- In a display of solidarity and unity with the Palestinian people, students organized a unifying Qunoot prayer at Minaretein (Education City Mosque).

3- Students from 10 QF schools came together to plant 50 olive trees, symbolizing their support and solidarity for Palestine. These trees represent unity, resilience, and a deep connection to the land.



Academyati



1. Academyati students planted olive trees which represent the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

2. Academiyati held a ‘Stand with Palestine’ event during Qatar National Day, raising QAR6,881 through activities that promoted solidarity and awareness for Palestine.



Awsaj Academy



1. Awsaj Academy held a Qatar National Day fundraiser for the Al-Fakhoora school that was destroyed in Gaza, raising QAR41,336 for Palestine.



Qatar Academy Doha (QAD)



1. QAD students organized a ‘Stand with Palestine’ event in the form of a friendly football match to raise donations and show their support for Palestine. This effort gathered nearly QAR20 million.

2. QAD students organized a bake sale, uniting their community for Palestine and raising QAR139,359.

3. QAD students led the event ‘Qatar Academy Stands with Palestine’, where they organized a series of impactful activities aimed at increasing awareness about the Palestinian cause and advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people.

4. QAD planted an olive tree as a symbol of resilience and Palestinian identity between its Primary and Middle school campuses during the ‘Qatar Academy Stands with Palestine’ event.

5. Other QAD awareness activities included hosting cultural events and teachers incorporating Palestinian-related topics into their classroom lessons to educate students about the Palestinian cause.







Qatar Academy Al Khor (QAK)



1. QAK students led ‘It Starts with a Step’ event, a community event combining physical activity and social engagement, which raised QAR13,478 for Palestine.

2. Primary students at QAK showed their empathy and support to their brothers and sisters in Gaza by writing short messages and prayers to Palestine.



Qatar Academy Msheireb (QAM)



1. The Grade 2 Market raised QAR11,697 through the sale student-made products, supporting Palestinian children.



Qatar Academy Sidra (QAS)



1- QAS Primary School hosted ‘Palestine Day’ to support Palestine and its people, featuring a student performance about Palestine in the school assembly, a bake sale for fundraising, and Palestine-themed art class activities, raising QAR33,871 for Palestine.

2- QAS Secondary School organized an assembly to show their solidarity with Palestine and arranged bake sales to raise funds.



Qatar Academy Wakra (QAW)



1- QAW organized a fundraising initiative called the ‘One Body’ campaign, gathering QAR141,815 to support Palestine.

2- QAW organized a peaceful march inside the school campus in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

3- QAW Secondary School organized a grand bake sale to sell food, drinks, and merchandise for Palestine.

4- Wrapping up a week of heritage celebrations, students performed ‘And the Impact Remains’, a play depicting Qatar's history from pearl diving to modernization, intertwined with its solidarity towards Palestine. The performance included Qatar and Palestine's national anthems and ended with the heartfelt song ‘Peace for Gaza’.



Tariq Bin Ziad (TBZ) School



1- TBZ initiated the ‘Palestine’s Duty’ campaign to aid Palestine, raising QAR5,441 through donations.

2- A school assembly was organized to support the Palestinian cause and pray for the Palestinian people.

3- The school’s scout team participated in the Etaam initiative with a campaign called ‘Palestine in our hearts’.



Siraj



1- An interactive fundraiser, ‘From Qatar to Palestine, the Siraj Initiative’, raised QAR32,085.

2- Siraj’s team produced a short animated film about Palestine titled ‘Yassin’s Kite’, which highlighted aspects of Palestinian culture and its people.







