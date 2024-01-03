Hamas fighters destroy total of 71 Israeli military vehicles in latest operation

(MENAFN) Over the span of the last four days, the Al-Qassam fighters of Hamas, as articulated by their military spokesperson Abu Obaida, have reported significant achievements in their operations against Israeli forces.



According to their claims, a total of 71 military vehicles have been successfully destroyed, leading to the tragic loss of 16 Israeli Occupation soldiers and causing numerous others to sustain injuries.



These operations unfolded through a series of 42 military missions, wherein the Al-Qassam fighters employed a diverse array of tactics.



This encompassed targeted engagements with Zionist forces using various weapons, involvement in close combat scenarios, strategic booby-trapping of both houses and tunnels, the deployment of minefields, precision sniping maneuvers, and notably, the successful downing of reconnaissance aircraft.



In a multifaceted approach, the fighters also executed a substantial barrage of "M90" missiles specifically directed at Tel Aviv, resulting in widespread destruction within the city.



This not only emphasizes the intensity and sophistication of the ongoing conflict but also underscores the Al-Qassam fighters' capability to employ diverse strategies in their efforts against the Israeli forces.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107680315