Accor Strengthens Its Portfolio In India With The Signing Of Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India: Accor, a world-leading hospitality Group boasting more than 1,000 properties across the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, has partnered with Shree Kamalam Elite Resorts Pvt. Ltd. to launch Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas, the 8th Grand Mercure property in India, a premium addition to its distinguished portfolio. Set to open in 2028, this upscale property will tailor an unparalleled guest experience in India's foremost tourist belt.



Boasting a prime location, the six-storey hotel will be spread across 16,522 sqm and will feature 160 beautifully-appointed rooms, alongside offering three distinct Food and beverage outlets, including a restaurant, a bar, and a specialty restaurant.



For Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas will offer a space of approximately 2000 sqm comprising a conference room and two banquet halls. Throughout their stay, guests can enjoy a range of wellness options, including a spa and salon, a gym and a swimming pool.



Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia at Accor, expressed his delight at the signing, stating, "We are pleased to add Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas to our growing portfolio in India. With its contemporary style and culturally immersive vibe, the hotel is a perfect fit for this enchanting destination. We look forward to showcasing the authentic spirit of Rajasthan to our experience-seeking domestic and international visitors."



Mr Madan Meena shareholder of Shree Kamalam Elite Resorts Pvt Ltd said "As the proud partners of Accor in launching Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas, we are excited to contribute to Jaipur's hospitality landscape. This property will reflect royalty of bygone era of Jaipur and will embodies the essence of a Rajputana lifestyle with a global mind set."



The Grand Mercure brand is tailored for contemporary travellers who seek premium comforts and cultural reconnections â€“ an unexpected approach to the familiar, respectful reinterpretations of age-old practices. Grand Mercure invites guests to experience the uniqueness of each culture and each hotel exemplifies that locale's way of life: the iconic dishes, the beverage ceremonies, the rituals to treasure and share.



Accor currently operates 61 properties in India under the Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, and ibis brands.





ABOUT ACCOR



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,500 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion.â€ ̄ Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.



ABOUT GRAND MERCURE



Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts tempts travelers with a charming and inviting hotel experience that appeals to their imagination and insatiable sense of discovery. With its debut in Asia Pacific nearly 20 years ago, the Grand Mercure network consists of more than 55 hotels that embrace cultural tradition, locally influenced cuisine and inspired artistic expression. Flagship hotels include Grand Mercure Gopalan mall in India, Grand Mercure Belem Do Para in Brazil and Grand Mercure Rio de Janeiro Riocentro in Brazil. Grand Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless â€“ a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

