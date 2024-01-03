Ukraine Needs Over $37B In External Financing This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Ukraine attracted $42.6 billion in external financing, while the need for the year 2024 stands at more than $37 billion.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Wednesday, reports the correspondent of Ukrinform.

"Some $42.6 billion in external financing has been attracted in 2023. Twenty-seven percent of that was grant funds. The leaders in terms of support remain unchanged: the European Union, the United States, the IMF, Japan, Canada, the UK, and the World Bank. This year, our needs amount to over $37 billion. We count on rhythmic, stable, and timely assistance from our partners," said the head of the Ukrainian government.

Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to all governments and international organizations that have helped and continue to help Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the International Monetary Fund confirmed that in order to ensure financial and foreign economic stability, Ukraine will require at least $42 billion worth of foreign support throughout 2024.