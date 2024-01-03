Palestinian Pres Advisor: Al-Arouri's Assassination Chance For Palestinians To Unite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash said on Wednesday that the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh Al-Arouri is a chance for Palestinians to unite against all challenges that face them.

This came in a statement for KUNA condemning the assassination, considering it an additional crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people.

"Palestinian authorities refuse any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza, it is a red line that should not be crossed and an assassination to the Palestinian cause," said Al-Habbash.

"Appointing Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair for the purpose of displacing Palestinians will not be accepted, and will be faced with total rejection and affirmation of illegitimacy or any other entity working on that crime," he added.

Al-Habbash called for the implementation of international resolutions on the Palestinian cause, most importantly the decision to establish the Palestinian state and granting it full membership in the United Nations, stressing that empowering the Palestinian people with their legitimate right would reflect security and stability on the region. (end)

aff













MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107680288