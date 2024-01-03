Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Ukraine Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Ukraine Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to bolster them. (end)
ao
MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107680287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.