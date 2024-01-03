Kuwait Amir Receives Cable Of Congratulations From Greek Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from Greece's President Katrina Sakellaropoulou, congratulating His Highness the Amir on assuming the office. President Sakellaropoulou expressed her sincere congratulations and wishing His Highness the Amir success and good health, prosperity and progress for Kuwait. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the President expressing his appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments and wishing her good health. (end) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.