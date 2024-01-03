Kuwait Amir Receives Cable Of Congratulations From Chad Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from President General Mahamat Deby, the President of the Republic of Chad, congratulating His Highness the Amir on assuming the office.

President Deby expressed his congratulations and wishing His Highness the Amir success and good health, prosperity and progress for Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the President expressing his appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments and wishing him good health. (end)

