Kuwait Amir Receives Cable Of Congratulations From Togo Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable of congratulations from the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe for assuming the top office.
The President wished His Highness the Amir good health, and more progress and prosperity for Kuwait, also hoping for the continuous cooperation between the two countries.
His Highness the Amir sent a cable expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words, wishing the President long-lasting health. (end)
res
MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107680284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.