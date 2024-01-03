Public Face Rs. 50,000 Fine For Failing To Register TIN

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Government warned that a Rs. 50,000 fine can be imposed on those who fail to register for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that there are legal provisions to impose a fine on those who do not obtain a TIN.

However, he assured the Government will not look to place a burden on the public.

He also said that obtaining a TIN does not mean the individual must pay a tax.

All those above the age of 18 must register for a TIN number from February.

Obtaining a TIN is essential for paying taxes / importing/exporting or obtaining any services from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

After obtaining a TIN, the person has to apply for relevant tax types registration and any other required services based on the requirements and the liabilities. (Colombo Gazette)