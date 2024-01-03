Selectors Hope To Keep Kusal, Wanindu Till Next World Cup

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka's new cricket selectors, speaking at their first media briefing today, said they hope to continue with Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga as captains till the next World Cup.

Chief selector Upul Tharanga said that Kusal Mendis did not get a proper opportunity to lead the team and was used as a backup when Dasun Chanaka got injured.

Tharanga said that they will continue with Kusal Mendis and see how he performs before the next 50-over cricket World Cup.

The selectors had last week picked Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga as the captains of the men's ODI and T20I teams respectively for the home series against Zimbabwe this month.

Sports Minister Harin Fernando had recently appointed the five-member Selection Committee headed by Upul Tharanga.

The final team for both the ODI and T20 games will be selected out of the preliminary squads. (Colombo Gazette)