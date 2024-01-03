Leap Therapeutics To Participate At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX ), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Leap Presentation Details:

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors page of the company's website at , where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX ) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. FL-301, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2, being developed in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer. Leap also has preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at or via .

