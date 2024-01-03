SONGMICS HOME Collaborates With Rise Above Foundation In 'Start Above' Initiative To Create Dream Homes For Young Adults

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading online furniture brand SONGMICS HOME, which serves 20 million homes globally, has partnered with Rise Above Foundation, an American nonprofit, to take part in its "Start Above" public welfare initiative in November.

The collaboration has helped a college student from a fostering family in Massachusetts to build her first dream home that perfectly reflects her character and aesthetic preferences. SONGMICS HOME made a generous donation of furniture and home goods to provide extensive support for this initiative.

Start Above: Rise Above Foundation & SONGMICS HOME

Founded in 2009, Rise Above Foundation provides enriching activities, opportunities, and experiences for children in foster care in Massachusetts. Having served over 10,000 youth in foster care in Massachusetts since its inception, Rise Above continues to make a significant impact, with nearly 2,000 children benefiting from their services in the past year alone. Rise Above's "Start Above" project

aims to provide a life-changing, positive opportunity to young adults coming out of the foster care system. Through transforming their first apartment, the project provides them with the apartment essentials they need and helps them to settle into a homey space to call their own.

"The moment when the student opened the door and returned home, you could see the joy on her face and sense that she felt loved and supported by the community", said Sarah Baldiga, co-founder and executive director of Rise Above Foundation.

The University student who majors in nursing, expressed her love and gratitude for this time's apartment renovation. She worked with Joshua Halterman, founder & lead designer of Joshua Allen Design (JAD) and the design team to choose her favorite color palettes and pick the furnishings and art pieces together. "It's our job to make sure that the young adult has brought to life and give her a true home that has a sense of belonging and energy", Halterman said.

SONGMICS HOME successfully undertook the project under the highly efficient watch of Rise Above Foundation. The team listened to the designer's suggestions and donated furniture and furnishing products that best meet the student's needs. The staff cleaned the apartment and assembled the furniture, and put together the decorations to make the kitchen, living room, and bedroom in the apartment more comfortable, practical, and stylish.

"SONGMICS HOME is dedicated to supporting everyone to build their ideal homes, and we are delighted to participate in the 'Start Above' program, which focuses on creating the first dream home for young adults, helping them embark on a better life with a more positive attitude through remodeling and decorations. Moving forward, we will collaborate with more local organizations to assist people in need to improve their quality of life," said Sean Wang, Brand Director of SONGMICS HOME.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME is a global online furnishing brand, which has been striving to provide global customers with abundant, quality, and stylish furnishings products. We currently have three iconic product brands, including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. Guided by our mission, "Complete Your Dream Home", we are dedicated to helping everyone effortlessly create their ideal homes.

