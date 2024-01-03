Axxess And Stacy Olinger Consulting Announce Partnership To Empower Care At Home Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Technology and Tactics Now Available to Help Improve Patient Care

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, and Stacy Olinger Consulting, a provider of human-centric strategies for healthcare organizations, have partnered to revolutionize care-at-home services. Uniting Axxess's state-of-the-art technology and Stacy Olinger's unique approach, the partnership empowers care at home providers to deliver exceptional care.

Continue Reading

"Our partnership with

Axxess highlights our shared ethos of putting people first," said Stacy Olinger, Founder and CEO. "By combining our focus on human-centered strategies with innovative technology, we are able to give care teams more time at the bedside, improve satisfaction, optimize organizational efficiency, and create sustainable and scalable growth solutions. Together, we can move healthcare from mere survival to thriving, ensuring that the future of healthcare is in the home."

Axxess's state-of-the-art technology and Stacy Olinger's unique approach empower providers to deliver exceptional care.

Post this

Olinger's experience combines the clinical insights of a chief nursing officer, the strategic foresight of a COO, and the financial acumen of a CFO, all enriched by a deep understanding of technology, AI, and electronic health records systems.

Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at

Axxess, added: "By combining cutting-edge technology with Stacy's practical clinical implementation experience from the bedside to the C-suite with social-technical, neuroscience, and leadership methodologies, Axxess clients can improve care outcomes, enhance organizational culture, and drive sustainable margins for growth to meet the demand for care at home services."

About Axxess

Axxess

is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Stacy Olinger Consulting

At

StacyOlinger, we're committed to revolutionizing healthcare by reintroducing the human element, complementing AI and technology. Our 3D approach-Discover, Design, Deliver-dives deep into healthcare complexities, aligning strategies with people's needs to amplify results. With a focus on Healthcare Technology, Operations, Leadership Training, and Human-Centered Design, we pioneer breakthroughs in home care, post-acute throughput, and chronic illness service lines. Our custom engagements cater to Leadership Burnout Prevention, Lean Operating Systems, Palliative Care, Revenue Cycle Optimization, and more, all rooted in our human-centered, future-driven, and data-centric philosophy.

Contact: Christine Stein

(214) 435-6731

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess