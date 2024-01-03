Biocentriq® Announces The Successful Completion Of $29.2M Series A Further Strengthening Cell Therapy Contract Development And Manufacturing Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq®, a global cell-based therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), proudly announces the successful completion of its latest round of fundraising, securing $29 in capital investment. The funding round marks a significant milestone in BioCentriq's mission to accelerate delivery of innovative cell therapies by translating, optimizing, and scaling processes for GMP manufacture.

With this infusion of capital, BioCentriq is poised to further accelerate its innovative capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions for cell therapy development and manufacturing. The funds will be strategically deployed to enhance BioCentriq's state-of-the-art facilities, invest in advanced technologies, and expand its talented team of experts to meet the increasing demand for scalable cell therapy solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our latest fundraising round, which reflects the confidence of our investors in BioCentriq's vision and capabilities," said James Park, BioCentriq Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board. "This capital injection positions us strongly to continue driving innovation in cell therapy development, enabling our partners to bring transformative treatments to patients around the world."

As a global leader in the cell therapy CDMO space, BioCentriq remains committed to supporting its partners in advancing life-changing therapies from concept to clinic. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes process development, manufacturing, and analytical testing ensuring seamless and efficient development of cell-based therapies for diverse therapeutic areas.

The successful fundraising round comes at a pivotal time in the cell therapy landscape, with increasing interest and investment. BioCentriq is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, leveraging its expanded resources to further propel advancements in cell-based therapeutic development and manufacturing.

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq is a global leader in cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing, with a proven track record successfully transferring, developing, and manufacturing GMP drug product for use in clinical trials. With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technologies, and a team of experienced professionals, BioCentriq is dedicated to advancing innovation in cell therapy and supporting its partners to bring life-changing treatments to patients worldwide.

