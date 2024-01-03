Voyager Therapeutics To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 10, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. PT (12:45 p.m. ET).



A webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" voyagertherapeutic . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACERTM AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit .

