Sotera Health To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chairman and CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 5:15 pm Eastern. Mr. Petras, Jon Lyons, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Jason Peterson, Vice President and Treasurer, will participate in meetings with investors during the conference.



A live webcast of Mr. Petras' presentation and accompanying materials may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health . For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Jason Peterson

Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera Health

...

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

...

Source: Sotera Health Company