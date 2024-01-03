Getsetup Launches 'Financewise' Campaign To Empower Active Agers In Financial Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GetSetUp launches its 2024 FinanceWise Campaign, an educational initiative and movement towards creating more financially secure and empowered older adults.

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

GetSetUp launches 'Pathways to Possibilities' with four core 2024 campaigns: FinanceWise, Ageless Fitness, Creativity for Wellness & Civic Pathways to promote that as we age, everyone has the opportunity to move from where you are today to where you want to be tomorrow.

GetSetUp launches a new program on Financial Literacy and Planning for Active Agers with education on important financial tools to improve financial wellness.

MIDVALE, UTAH, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetSetUp , a leading learning platform committed to empowering the active aging community, proudly announces the launch of“FinanceWise” a groundbreaking campaign designed to elevate financial literacy among older adults. This initiative symbolizes our unwavering dedication to ensuring that the members of the GetSetUp community and our extensive network, encompassing over 8 million active agers, are equipped with the essential knowledge and tools to confidently manage their finances, optimize their income sources, and safeguard their legacies.The 'FinanceWise' campaign offers a comprehensive suite of learning experiences including interactive classes, bite-sized shorts, in-depth resource guides, hands-on product reviews, demos, and an engaging speaker series. These offerings are meticulously designed to address the unique financial needs and opportunities of those who seek to make their savings last longer in an increasingly long-lived society.GetSetUp has a proven track record in educating older adults on how to make financial decisions using the latest and newest money management apps and digital financial tools including using Excel to organize expenses and budgets to navigating online banking and security and fraud prevention.Our classes will cover crucial topics such as how to earn extra income from home, financial wellness, and investment basics, while our shorts and resource guides will offer quick tips and detailed information on key financial concerns. The speaker series will feature experts and thought leaders who will share their knowledge and experiences to inspire and educate our community.As part of our commitment to lifelong learning, we believe it is never too late to learn something new or to take steps to secure one's financial future. GetSetUp's 2024 'FinanceWise' campaign is more than just an educational initiative-it's a movement towards creating a more financially secure and empowered generation.Join us in celebrating the launch of 'FinanceWise' and take the first step towards a more secure financial future. Visit GetSetUp for more information and enroll in our upcoming sessions .Together, let's build a community of financially savvy active agers who are equipped to thrive in their later years.

