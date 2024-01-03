(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Management Appoints Mark Stebbings as Chairman of the SCCG Global Advisory Board

Mark's appointment, with his 30+ years of leadership as COO of Betfred Group, notably enhances SCCG's standing as a premier global gambling advisory firm

- Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Stebbings as the Chairman of the SCCG Global Advisory Board . Mark brings with him over three decades of leadership experience from his tenure as COO of Betfred Group, a move that significantly bolsters SCCG's stature as a leading advisory firm in the global gambling industry.

During his influential tenure at Betfred, Mark spearheaded the company's expansion into new international markets, including several U.S. states such as Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Virginia, Nevada, and Maryland. His strategic insights and leadership have been pivotal in Betfred's growth trajectory.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, shared his enthusiasm about the new appointment: "It's an absolute pleasure to welcome Mark Stebbings to the SCCG team. His remarkable insights and leadership at Betfred played a crucial role in our collaborative efforts to penetrate the U.S. market. I am thrilled about the depth and breadth of experience Mark brings to our advisory board and SCCG Managed Services offering. His vision and expertise are exactly what we need to drive our innovative services to new heights and continue setting the gold standard in the gaming industry."

Mark Stebbings expressed his excitement about his new role: "I am delighted to be joining SCCG as Chairman of the advisory board. I look forward to utilizing my 30 years of sports betting and iGaming experience to assist Stephen and his dedicated team in achieving their goals and reinforcing SCCG's position as the top consultancy in the gambling industry."

In his new role at SCCG, Mark Stebbings will be essential in enhancing SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS), a comprehensive suite of services thoughtfully developed to assist tribal gaming and sportsbook operators with their iGaming, Sports Betting, and Social Gaming initiatives. This specialized approach aims to provide these operators with custom solutions, including strategic platform selection, risk management & trading, customer service, and bespoke training programs, all tailored to meet their specific needs in these rapidly evolving sectors. With SCCG's rich industry expertise and a vast network of partners, SCCGMS is dedicated to delivering exceptional, client-focused service and achieving outstanding operational excellence in these distinct gaming domains.

Under Mark Stebbings' leadership as Chairman of the SCCG Global Advisory Board, SCCG Management is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in providing top-tier advisory services and innovative solutions in the global gambling industry.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.



