Brandon Faust: Tackling Tampa Bay's Mold Controversy

A local entrepreneur Brandon Faust has found Tampa Bay and Florida to be a hotspot for mold. He has no questions as to whether mold can make a person sick.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mold can be a controversial subject. In fact, a cursory review of various authorities has conflicting information, even on official government websites. Even on PubMed , you get profoundly different opinions on the subject as can be seen in the quotes below:

“Mycotoxins are secondary metabolites (organic substances) produced by microfungi that are capable of causing disease and death in humans and other animals.”

“In recent years, mold has been blamed for many symptoms or a constellation of symptoms. These symptoms are usually vague and subjective and difficult or impossible to measure or quantify. Moreover, there is no scientific evidence that mold has anything to do with these symptoms.”

Some may say that living with mold is a fact of life and nothing to worry about, and others may don a hazmat suit as soon as a musty whiff comes by. If you were to trust what Mosaic Diagnostics states on their mycotoxin profile:

“Exposure to molds can negatively impact health either directly through inhalation or dermal contact with mold or mold spores... or mycotoxins.

“Symptoms and disease states associated with mycotoxin exposure include the following:

Alzheimer's

Anxiety/Depression

Asthma

Autism Spectrum

Bronchitis

Cancer (e.g., Hepatic, Esophageal)

Chronic Fatigue

Cognitive Impairments

Headaches

Infertility

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Intestinal Permeability

Multiple Sclerosis

Other Mood Impairments

Parkinson's Disease”

“Over the last 7 years I have had first hand experience dealing with mold toxicity, from my son being impacted at a month old to my own personal struggles in 2019, to all the clients we have helped that have been debilitated due to mold exposure. There is zero question that mold can be at the root of many mysterious problems. The personal experience is what drives me when it comes to making sure that homes are as safe and healthy as possible. Although zero mold is pretty much an impossibility while living in Florida, we can at least get homes to a point where even the most mold sensitive can live there without trouble.”

Brandon Faust has shown his dedication by regularly completing extensive training to stay at the cutting edge of the industry. In fact, Faust is one of 4 individuals in the State of Florida with the NORMITM Certified Remediator for Sensitized Individuals (NCRSI) certificate.

He has also recently completed certifications in applied structural drying, fire & smoke damage restoration, and odor control with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

Mold Solutions was also recently ranked #1 in mold remediation in Clearwater, Florida by Moldli. Faust's personal touch is reflected in the company's superior service with over 3,000 homes helped over the past six years. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Duct Cleaning, LLC.

About Mold Solutions and Brandon Faust

Mold Solutions, founded by Brandon Faust, is a pioneering mold remediation company in Tampa Bay, Florida. Mold Solutions has 164 five-star reviews on Google and continues to be a trusted provider of tailored solutions for every Floridian.

