Arsenal Credit Union Secures Grant And Partners With Arnold Food Pantry To Kick Off The Cozy Community Coat Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 Cozy Community Coat Drive

Arsenal Credit Union secured a $9,000 grant to help fund the Cozy Community Coat Drive, benefits 4 local community efforts.

- Lori Crutchley, EVP of Arsenal Credit Union

ARNOLD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, with the help of its community partner organization, the Cornerstone Foundation , Arsenal Credit Union secured a $9,000 grant to help fund the Cozy Community Coat Drive. On December 20, 2023, the Arnold Food Pantry received 120 coats, which included promotional offers from the credit union, financial education resources and a $10 Chick-Fil-A gift card. More than 70 families received coats just in time for the winter season.

After aligning to identify the need in the community for coats, Arsenal Credit Union and the Arnold Food Pantry collaborated to kick off the coat drive. This drive not only identified the need for coats as the winter months quickly approach but addressed the need as well. The members of the Arnold Food Pantry could request a coat for themselves and for their family members per the availability, and an excess of funds allowed for an additional 45 coats to be donated to Hope Church, Feed My People and Belleville West High School.

Ed Fitzhenry, Executive Director of Arnold Food Pantry said,“Particularly in times of higher inflation, our families with no or little income can ill afford a new coat. This grant, offering each of our families a new coat, could not have come at a better time, providing them warmth and comfort as winter nears. On their behalf, we are very thankful for this most generous offering.”

From Arsenal Credit Union, employees teamed up to shop for the coats, pack the coat sets, coordinate distribution and then distribute them. Arsenal's ninety plus employees believe and adhere to the mission of“People Helping People,” especially in the communities they serve. Everyday basic needs go unmet, and with the help of local nonprofits, people can receive assistance they need in the form of fresh food or warm clothing.

Lori Crutchley, EVP of Arsenal Credit Union added,“Our mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and local residents who reside in the surrounding communities. Our employees strive to add value through financial education and investing in those partnering organizations who align with our mission to serve. We understand the downturn in the current financial environment has added to the number of individuals in need. By providing, the basic necessities of comfort, warmth, food, and a hand up through financial education, we are enabling residents to take the first step towards financial freedom.”

About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a not-for-profit credit union serving its 32,000 plus members for over 75 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With nearly $400 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri.

Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve as well as the city of St. Lous, MO. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate. Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location.

Arsenal Credit Union also serves the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois.

Arsenal's mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of“People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal's Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

Contact Information:

...

Jewell Wood

Arsenal Credit Union

314.501.3358

Craig S. Meyer

Arsenal Credit Union

+1 314-962-6363

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram