Iqarus Partners With The Australasian Registry Of Emergency Medical Technicians To Deliver Accredited Courses Globally

L to R: Giles Harrison Managing Director Iqarus, Dr Cat Davison Regional Medical Director Iqarus, Prof. Ahed Al Najjar (Chairmen AREMT EMS Education Board Committee of the MEAA Region), Ged Healy Global Head of Training & Development Iqarus.

Building Global Excellence: Iqarus and AREMT Collaborate to Deliver Accredited Emergency Medical Training Worldwide

HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iqarus, a global leader in designing, developing, and delivering internationally accredited medical training and education packages, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Australasian Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (AREMT). This partnership allows Iqarus to provide accredited AREMT courses on a global scale.Iqarus boasts a 20-year history of supporting governments, IGOs, NGOs, militaries, and various organisations by imparting critical skills and knowledge necessary for managing medical emergencies in complex environments. The Immersive Training Centre (ITC) in Hereford serves as a hub for innovation, offering state-of-the-art simulation training environments designed by expert trainers.With over 20 core courses and tailored training modules, Iqarus adapts to the dynamic needs of clients and learners. With experienced trainers capable of deploying globally, ensuring consistent standards whether training at home or in diverse locations worldwide.The Australasian Registry, a non-profit organisation established in 2004, serves as the International Emergency Medical Services Certification organisation. The Registry is committed to providing a valid and uniform process for assessing the knowledge and skills of international EMS professionals. Focused on a mission of protecting the public, the Australasian Registry fosters a transparent and innovative environment to advance the International EMS profession."We are thrilled to collaborate with The Australian Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians in delivering accredited AREMT courses globally. This partnership represents a powerful synergy between our expertise and their commitment to advancing international EMS. Together, we aim to elevate the standards of training and contribute significantly to the growth of the EMS profession," said Ged Healy, Global Head of Training & Development at Iqarus."This collaboration between Iqarus and The Australian Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians marks a significant step in providing accredited AREMT courses globally. We are excited about the positive impact this will have on international EMS professionals, fostering excellence in their training and practice," said Ron Gui, CEO of AREMT.For more information or to book a course visitEndsAbout IqarusIqarus is the world leader in delivering high standards of medical care and internationally accredited medical training in the world's most challenging operating environments.We work side by side with governments, IGOs, INGOs, militaries and private companies, to provide the medical support which enables them to accomplish their mission objectives with total focus and confidence. We rapidly develop and deliver innovative and scalable turnkey medical solutions, from individual medics to full-scale multi-disciplinary field hospitals, often in areas of high risk.We have over 20 years experience delivering medical training across the globe and from our Immersive Training Centre in Hereford, UK. We currently offer 23 core courses, as well as a wide range of tailored training modules designed to specifically meet learner requirements. We pride ourselves in being able to prepare both medical and non-medical learners, by providing them with the critical skills and knowledge needed to manage medical emergencies in complex environments.Visit for more information.About The Australasian Registry of Emergency Medical TechniciansEstablished in 2004, The Australasian Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (AREMT) is a non-profit organisation serving as the International Emergency Medical Services Certification organisation. Dedicated to ensuring the competence of international EMS professionals, the Registry maintains an international registry of certification status and fosters a transparent and innovative environment for the advancement of the International EMS profession. The Registry holds accreditation from AACB and other associations and offers certification/accreditation programmes for various levels of Emergency Medical Technicians.Visit for more information.

