Tourists are including AlUla Falcon Cup on their travel itineraries in the Kingdom

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A significant number of international tourists have recently visited the AlUla Falcon Cup, a prestigious event in heritage sports hosted in Maghaira Village, AlUla. This event, a highlight in Saudi Arabia's cultural calendar, is organized by the Saudi Falcon Club in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate.The AlUla Falcon Cup has become a popular addition to the travel itineraries of many Arab and European tourists exploring Saudi Arabia. Among them is Robin Thomas, an Australian falconry enthusiast, who traveled from Melbourne specifically for this event. She planned her Saudi Arabian tour to include various historical and cultural landmarks, with a special focus on AlUla's breathtaking natural landscapes and rich heritage sites.Thomas, also an avid horse rider, experienced her first falconry races at the AlUla Cup. She commended the event's world-class organization, from the execution of the activities to the hospitality offered to guests. She also shared her fascination with Saudi Arabia's diverse tourist attractions, now increasingly accessible to global visitors.Ms. Joslyn Langdon, visiting from Australia, shared her experiences touring Saudi Arabia's key tourist and historical regions, highlighting AlUla as a globally promoted destination. She particularly enjoyed exploring the area's rich historical and cultural heritage sites.A falconry aficionado, Langdon selected AlUla as a prime stop on her Saudi itinerary, drawn by the renowned AlUla Falcon Cup. She expressed delight in the event's organization and ambiance, which she felt vividly represented Saudi culture and its authentic heritage.The AlUla Falcon Cup, renowned as the world's largest in terms of prize money, boasting rewards totaling 60 million Riyals, reinforces Saudi Arabia's prominent status in falconry. This event showcases the Kingdom's ability to host significant international events, enhancing its cultural and historical investments and promoting the enduring legacy of falconry within the country.

