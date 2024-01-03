(MENAFN- IANS) Janhvi Kapoor opens up on rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya *Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) *Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to appear on the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with her sister Khushi Kapoor, has opened up about her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been papped together at numerous occasions and also engage on social media with their comments. Talking about it, Karan Johar asked,“You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Opening up about it, Janhvi Kapoor said,“I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being”. 'Koffee with Karan' streams on Disney+ Hotstar. *--IANS* aa/

