Extensive flooding hits northern France, causing significant damage

(MENAFN) Northern France has been hit by extensive flooding, affecting dozens of towns and leading to the closure of numerous schools, with roads often accessible only by boats, as reported by authorities on Tuesday.



The Aa along with the Liane rivers in the northern Pas-de-Calais department were placed on red alert for flooding after heavy overnight showers from Monday to Tuesday.



Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated on X (formerly Twitter) that seven people had been injured, although further details were not provided. The region saw the mobilization of more than 1,500 firefighters in response to the flooding.



Following the recent Storm Ciaran that battered Western Europe, these floods have "impacted" approximately 60 municipalities, causing "significant" damage, according to the prefecture.



Dozens of schools have been forced to close due to the adverse conditions.



Vigicrues, the official river flooding watchdog, characterized the floods on Tuesday as "exceptional." In Blendecques, a town already affected by a flood last year, residents are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the recent flooding.



"Everything has to be repaired again," Ludovic Provence, aged 43, expressed his sorrow. "We can't do anything against the water."



The red alert warning is set to persist until Wednesday evening.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107680207