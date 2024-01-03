Must Attend: Workers' Compensation Webinar

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Workers' Compensation Webinar: Know Your Rights!

Las Vegas, NV 1/10/24 – Shook & Stone, a local personal injury law firm and a 10-time winner of Best of Las Vegas, is pleased to announce a highly informative webinar on Workers' Compensation, scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, at 10:00 AM PST.

In today's dynamic work environment, it is essential for businesses and HR professionals to understand the intricacies of Workers' Compensation. This free webinar is designed to provide valuable insights into employee injury claims, ensuring compliance with legal regulations, and promoting workplace safety.

Key Topics to Be Covered:

Introduction to Workers' Compensation: An overview of what Workers' Compensation is, its purpose, and following the proper procedure.

Navigating the Claims Process: Step-by-step guidance on how to initiate, manage, and resolve Workers' Compensation claims efficiently.

When to hire a Workers' Compensation Lawyer: Review reasons why having an attorney is beneficial.

Q&A Session: Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification on specific issues they face in their organizations.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Time: 10:00AM – 1100AM PST

Platform: Virtual Webinar (link to be provided upon registration)

Who Should Attend: Employees and Workers, Business Owners, HR Professionals and anyone interested in learning more about Workers' Compensation.

Registration:

Participation in this informative webinar is free, but registration is required. To secure your spot, please click to complete the online registration form.

About Us

Shook & Stone is a Las Vegas-based law firm that has helped our clients collect over 750 million in claims in Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury, Social Security Disability and Car Accidents. With over 25 years of injury law experience, you will never fight alone to get the money and respect you deserve.

