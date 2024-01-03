End For Myanmar Military's Monkey-Grip On Independence?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ahead of Myanmar's 76th Independence Day on January 4, the official preparations appear morose, half-hearted and unconvincing. By any objective assessment,“independence” from British colonialism has lost its mojo at a time the military regime is immolating Myanmar as a functioning society.

The five“objectives: of this year's anniversary are as discordant as the State Administration Council's (SAC) standard bouillabaisse of staid propaganda, blending the military's“Three Main National Causes”, fantasy-land aims for boosting education and agriculture, and then:“(t)o make efforts to hold free and fair elections under the law and ensure the right to vote across the nation...(and) foster public cooperation for state stability and strengthen the multiparty democratic system at the end of acts of terrorism.”

In other words, there is no plan other than to hold on for grim life as“independence” collapses around them ahead of the third anniversary of their disastrous coup on February 1, 2021. Rumors of urban attacks circulate and the potential for the release of imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi always attends key holidays, as does hopes for an internal regime purge. Even the kaw la ha la (rumors) are stale this year.

The Myanmar military has never been plagued by ideas. The post-independence civil war of the 1950s was the decade of myth-making for the military as the savior of the union from multiple ethnic, communist and mujahideen insurgents across the country.

A short period of custodial political duties between 1958-1960 whetted the appetite for total rule leading to the 1962 coup of General Ne Win. The ruling class of Myanmar had by then been born with the establishment of the Defense Services Academy (DSA) in the mid-1950s,“The Triumphant Elite of the Future”, a caste of officers who came to see guaranteeing independence from colonial rule as replacing it with a domestic version.

Even in its Socialist-era heyday when its theoretical“System of Correlation of Man and His Environment” gave a delusional decoupage to a militaristic, patriarchal, xenophobic, racist, Bamar, Buddhist autocracy, there was a lack of depth to both political planning and strongman leadership.

Subsequent regimes, with the acronyms of SLORC and SPDC, earlier but sturdier versions of the SAC, blended brute force with low cunning but also realized that natural resource exploitation and crony capitalism won friends and influenced (some) people and were useful in distracting bitter adversaries in ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) with drug deals, jade mining, logging and gold.