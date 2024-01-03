Germans face elongated struggle with increasing energy rates

(MENAFN) In the midst of a global cost-of-living crisis, households in Germany are bracing for a prolonged period of high electricity and heating expenses, according to a report by Der Spiegel citing the country's Federal Network Agency. Despite a recent 4.5 percent decrease in household energy prices up to November 2023, the Federal Network Agency asserts that the era of affordable energy is over, especially as long as the nation continues to heavily rely on conventionally generated energy.



Klaus Muller, the head of the Federal Network Agency, emphasized in an interview with the Rheinische Post that although wholesale electricity prices have witnessed a significant decline compared to 2022, they remain higher than pre-Ukraine conflict levels. Muller underlined that this situation is likely to persist in the foreseeable future, indicating that the cost burden on households is unlikely to ease.



The energy regulator pointed out that the government's decision to eliminate the previously planned EUR5.5 billion subsidy will result in an additional financial burden on households. Muller estimated that an average four-person household will pay EUR120 (USD133) more in network fees per year, with network operators expected to pass on the increased costs to consumers. Anticipating that these changes will affect all consumers, regardless of the implementation timeline, Muller warned of an impending impact on household budgets.



Furthermore, the Federal Network Agency highlighted the announcement by Germany's transmission system operators in mid-December that grid fees would rise from 3.12 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2023 to 6.43 cents in the coming year. This increase in fees is set to exacerbate the financial strain on households already grappling with rising energy costs.



Germany, heavily reliant on Russia for 40 percent of its gas demand before 2022, faced severe consequences due to the reduction of Russian energy supplies last year. Deliveries were significantly curtailed or entirely halted after the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, the Nord Stream pipelines, responsible for delivering Russian gas to Germany, experienced mysterious explosions, compounding the challenges faced by the country in securing stable and affordable energy sources.



