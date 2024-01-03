Hezbollah promises vengeance after fighter-jet attack in Beirut

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a deadly drone strike in Beirut that claimed the life of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has pointed the finger at Israel, denouncing the attack as a serious assault on Lebanon. The incident, which occurred in the suburbs of the capital, resulted in the death of seven individuals. In a sternly worded statement issued several hours later, Hezbollah, a staunch ally of Hamas, pledged that the crime would not go unanswered, emphasizing its readiness to respond and punish those responsible.



Hezbollah characterized the drone strike as part of Israel's strategy of assassination, accusing the country of resorting to such tactics after being unable to subjugate Gaza through previous means. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack as a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and promptly instructed the country's foreign minister to submit an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council. Mikati asserted that the killing of al-Arouri was an apparent effort to draw Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation and called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanese territory.



In response to Hezbollah's warning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Israel is operating at a very high level of readiness, both defensively and offensively, prepared for any potential scenario. The escalating tensions in the region and the threat of retaliation from Hezbollah have heightened concerns about the possibility of further conflict, prompting international observers to closely monitor the situation. As the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East continues to evolve, the implications of this incident on regional stability and security remain uncertain.



