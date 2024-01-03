Over 100 Flights Suspended Following Plane Crash At Tokyo's Haneda Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Over 100 flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport are expected to be suspended on January 3 following the fiery runway plane collision on January 2, as per reports.

The flight suspensions will impact an estimated 20,000 passengers, reports added. This includes 9,250 Japan Airlines (JAL) passengers, mentioned reports citing the airline on January 4.

The suspensions include 54 domestic flights and one international flight for Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) as well as 50 domestic JAL flights, further added reports citing the two airlines.

Central Japan Railway Company will provide additional bullet train services on January 4.

The deadly plane collision took place at 5:46 pm local time (3:46 am ET) on January 3. A JAL jet, carrying hundreds of passengers from the northern city of Sapporo, collided with an earthquake relief aircraft and burst into flames on landing at Haneda.

All 379 people on JAL flight 516, including eight children under the age of two, were safely evacuated from the passenger plane. However, five crew members died on the second aircraft, a De Havilland Canada DHC-8.

Video showed a huge fireball erupt as the JAL plane ignited, leaving a fiery trail down the runway.

Investigations into the crash are currently underway. Reports said citing experts that the successful evacuation is down to a combination of modern safety standards and JAL's own rigorous safety culture.

