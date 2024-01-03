(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ZILBRYSQ® (zilucoplan) is now commercially available by prescription in the United States and dispensed by UCB's selected exclusive specialty pharmacy PANTHERx®

Rare Pharmacy.

ZILBRYSQ is FDA-approved as the first and only self-administered C5 complement inhibitor indicated for the treatment of gMG in adult patients who are anti-AChR antibody positive.1

ZILBRYSQ is available only through a restricted program called ZILBRYSQ REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) due to the risk of serious meningococcal infections.1 The

ZILBRYSQ U.S. launch comes approximately five months after the U.S. launch of RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab-noli) for the treatment of gMG in adult patients who are anti-AChR or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.2,3 ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that ZILBRYSQ®

(zilucoplan) is now available in the U.S. for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. ZILBRYSQ was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 17, 2023.1 ZILBRYSQ is available by prescription as a ready-to-use pre-filled syringe that is a once-daily administration.1,4 Healthcare providers who prescribe ZILBRYSQ must enroll in the ZILBRYSQ REMS because of the risk of serious meningococcal infections.1

Further information is available at or 1-877-414-8353.

The most common side effects of ZILBRYSQ include injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, and diarrhea. Myasthenia gravis is a rare, chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease, which is characterized by muscle weakness that worsens after periods of activity and improves after periods of rest.5,6

In the U.S., there are 35,000 to 60,000 people living with myasthenia gravis who experience a variety of symptoms, including drooping eyelids, double vision, and difficulty in swallowing, chewing, and talking.7 Exacerbations are unpredictable and are characterized by potentially severe symptoms affecting activities of daily living.8 Now that ZILBRYSQ is approved and commercially available, the ONWARDTM program will be in place to provide further care and support for those navigating the complexities of this disease. With UCB's two FDA-approved targeted treatment options, which have different mechanisms of action and methods of administration, UCB will continue to deliver on our commitment towards differentiated solutions for this community where there are great unmet needs. UCB is committed toward our goal to enable affordable access to our medicines for all people who need them, in a way that is sustainable for patients, society, and UCB. Affordability and access are always important to the patient experience when talking about rare disease treatment.

Based on the differentiated value of ZILBRYSQ as the first and only FDA-approved self-administered C5 complement inhibitor for AChR+ adults, UCB aimed to price ZILBRYSQ to be the lowest cost complement inhibitor treatment for the U.S. gMG population overall.9,10

Additional affordability information can be found at: and . ONWARD, a personalized patient support program, will be available to eligible patients and caregivers to provide support throughout their prescribed treatment with medicines within the UCB Rare Disease Portfolio, including ZILBRYSQ and RYSTIGGO.*

Through ONWARD, eligible patients will have access to important resources, including a dedicated Care Coordinator†

who will provide personalized support, tools, and resources to get started on treatment. This support includes refresher injection coaching and information on symptom tracking and ongoing treatment support, as well as help in understanding insurance coverage. If an eligible patient or caregiver is looking for support, please visit or call 1-844-ONWARD. About ZILBRYSQ (zilucoplan)

ZILBRYSQ is a prescription medicine that is used to treat adults with a disease called generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. It is injected under the skin.1

About

RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli)

RYSTIGGO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a disease called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.3 Important Safety Information for

ZILBRYSQ® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

What is the most important information I should know about ZILBRYSQ?

ZILBRYSQ is a medicine that affects part of your immune system. ZILBRYSQ may lower the ability of your immune system to fight certain infections.

ZILBRYSQ increases your chance of getting serious and life-threatening meningococcal infections. Meningococcal infections may become life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early.



You must complete or update two types of meningococcal vaccines (for both serogroup B infections and serogroup A, C, W, and Y infections) at least 2 weeks before your first dose of ZILBRYSQ if you have not already had these vaccines.



If your healthcare provider decided that urgent treatment with ZILBRYSQ is needed, you should receive meningococcal vaccination(s) as soon as possible.



If you have not completed or updated vaccinations for meningococcal infections at least 2 weeks before your first ZILBRYSQ dose and ZILBRYSQ therapy must be started right away, you must also receive antibiotics.



If you had a meningococcal vaccine in the past, you might need additional vaccination before starting ZILBRYSQ. Your healthcare provider will decide if you need additional meningococcal vaccination. Meningococcal vaccines do not prevent all meningococcal infections.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical care right away if you get any of these signs and symptoms of a meningococcal infection:

















headache with nausea or vomiting

headache and fever

headache with a stiff neck or stiff back

fever fever and rash



confusion

muscle aches with flu-like symptoms eyes sensitive to light





Your healthcare provider will give you a Patient Safety Card about the risk of

meningococcal infection .

Carry it with you at all times during treatment and for 2 months after your last ZILBRYSQ dose. Your risk of meningococcal infection may continue for several weeks after your last dose of ZILBRYSQ. It is important to show this card to any healthcare provider who treats you. This will help them diagnose and treat you quickly.

ZILBRYSQ is only available through a program called the ZILBRYSQ REMS.

Before you can receive ZILBRYSQ, your healthcare provider must:



enroll in the ZILBRYSQ REMS.

counsel you about the risk of meningococcal infection.

give you the Patient Guide, including information about the signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection.

give you a Patient Safety Card

about your risk of meningococcal infection, as discussed above. make sure that you are vaccinated with two types of

meningococcal vaccines and, if needed, get revaccinated with the meningococcal vaccines. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you need to be revaccinated.

ZILBRYSQ may also increase the risk of other types of serious infections.



ZILBRYSQ may increase your chance of getting

Streptococcus

pneumoniae

and

Haemophilus influenzae

type b. Your healthcare provider will tell you if you should receive the

Streptococcus pneumoniae

and

Haemophilus influenzae

type b vaccinations. Certain people may have an increased risk of gonorrhea infection. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are at risk for gonorrhea infection, about gonorrhea prevention, and about regular testing.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have new signs or symptoms of infection.

Who should not use ZILBRYSQ?

Do not use ZILBRYSQ if you

have a

Neisseria meningitidis

infection.

Before you use ZILBRYSQ, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:



have an infection or fever.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ZILBRYSQ will harm your unborn baby. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if ZILBRYSQ passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you use ZILBRYSQ.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take,

including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of

ZILBRYSQ?

ZILBRYSQ

may cause serious side effects, including:



See "What is the most important information I should know about ZILBRYSQ?"

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) and other pancreatic problems.

Pancreatitis and pancreatic cysts have happened in people who use ZILBRYSQ. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your pancreas before you start treatment with ZILBRYSQ. Call your healthcare provider right away

if you have pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away. Your healthcare provider will tell you if you should stop using ZILBRYSQ. The pain may be severe or felt going from your abdomen to your back. The pain may happen with or without vomiting. These may be symptoms of pancreatitis.

The most common side effects of ZILBRYSQ include:



injection site reactions.

upper respiratory tract infections. diarrhea.

Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of ZILBRYSQ. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at



or 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to UCB, Inc. by calling

1-844-599-CARE [2273].

See the detailed Instructions for Use that comes with ZILBRYSQ for information on how to prepare and inject a dose of ZILBRYSQ, and how to properly throw away (dispose of) used ZILBRYSQ prefilled syringes.

INDICATION



What is

ZILBRYSQ?



ZILBRYSQ is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a disease called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. It is not known if ZILBRYSQ is safe and effective in children.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for ZILBRYSQ, including Boxed Warning regarding serious meningococcal infections. Please see the Instructions for Use for the ZILBRYSQ Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe. Talk to your healthcare provider about your condition or your treatment. For more information, go to

or call

1-844-599-2273.

Important Safety Information for RYSTIGGO®



What is RYSTIGGO?

RYSTIGGO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a disease called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are acetylcholine receptor (anti-AChR) antibody positive or muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (anti-MuSK) antibody positive.

What is the most important information I should know about RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli)?



RYSTIGGO may cause serious side effects, including:



Infection:

RYSTIGGO may increase the risk of infection. In clinical studies, the most common infections were upper respiratory tract infections, COVID-19, urinary tract infections, and herpes simplex infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections before starting and during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any history of infections. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have signs or symptoms of an infection during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Some of the signs and symptoms may include fever, chills, frequent and/or painful urination, cough, runny nose, wheezing, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, excess phlegm, nasal discharge, back pain, and/or chest pain.

Aseptic Meningitis: RYSTIGGO could cause aseptic meningitis. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of meningitis during treatment with RYSTIGGO such as severe headache, neck stiffness, drowsiness, fever, sensitivity to light, painful eye movements, nausea, and vomiting. Hypersensitivity Reactions:

RYSTIGGO can cause swelling and rash. Your healthcare provider should monitor you during and after treatment and discontinue RYSTIGGO if needed. Tell your healthcare provider immediately about any undesirable reactions you experience after administration.

Before taking

RYSTIGGO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:



Have a history of infection or think you have an active infection.

Have received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine (immunization). The use of vaccines during RYSTIGGO treatment has not been studied, and the safety with live or live-attenuated vaccines is unknown. Administration of live or live-attenuated vaccines is not recommended during treatment with RYSTIGGO. Completion of age-appropriate vaccines according to vaccination guidelines before starting a new treatment cycle with RYSTIGGO is recommended. Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of

RYSTIGGO ?

RYSTIGGO

may cause serious side effects, including:

See " What is the most important information I should know about RYSTIGGO ? "

The most common side effects of RYSTIGGO include:



headache

infections

diarrhea

fever

hypersensitivity reactions nausea

These are not all the possible side effects of RYSTIGGO. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



or call

1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to UCB, Inc. by calling

1-844-599-CARE [2273].

Please see the full Prescribing Information and talk to your healthcare provider about your condition or your treatment. For more information, go to



or call

1-844-599-2273.

For further information, contact UCB:

U.S. Communications, Rare Diseases

Daphne Teo

T +1.770.880.7655

[email protected]



Brand Communications, Rare Diseases

Jim Baxter

T+32.2.473.78.85.01

[email protected]



Corporate Communications, Media Relations

Laurent Schots

T+32.2.559.92.64

[email protected]



Investor Relations

Antje Witte



T +32.2.559.94.14

[email protected]

About UCB

UCB,

Brussels, Belgium

( ) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,700 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.5 billion in 2022. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

References:

1. ZILBRYSQ® U.S. Prescribing Information.

2. UCB press release, July 21, 2023.

3. RYSTIGGO® U.S. Prescribing Information.

4. Howard JF Jr, Bresch S., Genge A, et al. RAISE Study Team. Safety and efficacy of zilucoplan in patients with generalised myasthenia gravies (RAISE)" a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study. Lancet Neurol. 2023;22(5):395-406

5. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. What is Myasthenia Gravis. . Accessed December 2023.

6. Punga AR, Maddison P, Heckmann JM, Guptill JT, Evoli A. Epidemiology, diagnostics, and biomarkers of autoimmune neuromuscular junction disorders. Lancet Neurol. 2022;21(2):176-188. doi:10.1016/S1474-4422(21)00297-0

7. Howard, James F. Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Clinical Overview of MG. . Accessed December 2023

8. Bril V. Efficacy and safety of rozanolixizumab in patients with generalised myasthenia gravis: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive Phase 3 study MyCarinG study. Lancet Neurol. 2023;22(5):383-94.

9. Mahic M, Bozorg AM, DeCourcy JJ, et al. Physician-reported perspectives on myasthenia gravis in the United States: a real- world survey. Neurol Ther. 2022;11:1535-1551

10. Millman White Paper. Drug and administration costs in the commercial market for

generalized Myasthenia Gravis pharmaceutical therapies, Commissioned by UCB. . Accessed December 2023.

*ONWARD is provided as a service of UCB and is intended to support the appropriate use of UCB medicines; ONWARD may be amended or canceled at any time without notice. Some program and eligibility restrictions may apply.

†ONWARD Care Coordinators do not provide medical advice and will refer patients to their healthcare professional for any questions related to their treatment plan.

RYSTIGGO® and ZILBRYSQ® are registered trademarks, and ONWARDTM is a trademark, of the UCB Group of Companies.

©2024 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-P-ZL-MG-230014

