Lifestory Research Recognizes Brands Earning Customer Trust For The 5Th Consecutive Year In America's Most Trusted® Studies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research, a consumer insights company, proudly reveals the results of its 2024 America's Most Trusted® studies, spotlighting brands that have achieved an extraordinary feat-being rated by consumers the most trusted for five consecutive years. This remarkable achievement across diverse product categories underscores the enduring relationships these brands have cultivated with their customers.

Consistent Excellence: Brands That Stand the Test of Time

Lifestory Research's 2024 America's Most Trusted® studies showcase consumers' trust in brands across various product categories. Among the 75 America's Most Trusted® studies focused on brand trust, this year, Lifestory Research recognizes 10 brands that each have been rated the most trusted by consumers 5 years in a row. For five years, these brands have consistently ranked as the most trusted in their respective product studies.

Top Trusted Brands and Studies



Ceiling Fans : Hunter - Net Trust Quotient Score: 114.7

This is the fifth consecutive year as America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan.



Countertops : Corian - Net Trust Quotient Score: 104.9

Five years in a row as America's Most Trusted® Countertop.



Carpet : Stainmaster - Net Trust Quotient Score: 110.9

Maintains the top spot for the fifth consecutive year as America's Most Trusted® Carpet.



Door Locks & Hardware : Schlage - Net Trust Quotient Score: 119.7

Achieves unmatched trustworthiness for the fifth year as America's Most Trusted® Lock.



Home Security System : ADT - Net Trust Quotient Score: 111.5

Secures its position as America's Most Trusted® Home Security System for the fifth consecutive year.



Mower : John Deere - Net Trust Quotient Score: 129.1

Fifth consecutive year as America's Most Trusted® Mower.



Mattress : Tempur-Pedic - Net Trust Quotient Score: 115.3

Retains the top trust spot as America's Most Trusted® Mattresses for the fifth time.



Retail Bank:

Chase - Net Trust Quotient Score: 103.0

Acknowledged as America's Most Trusted® Retail Bank for the fifth consecutive year.



Furniture Store : Ethan Allen - Net Trust Quotient Score: 109.9

Sustains trust as America's Most Trusted® Furniture Store for the fifth consecutive year.

Toilet : Kohler - Net Trust Quotient Score: 121.3

Maintains its position as America's Most Trusted® Toilet brand for the fifth year.

The Power of Enduring Trust: What Does It Say About These Brands?

Consistently being chosen as the most trusted brand for five consecutive years is a testament to the exceptional quality, service, and customer satisfaction these brands consistently deliver. It reflects consumers' profound trust in these brands, emphasizing their past successes and ongoing commitment to excellence.

Lifestory Research congratulates these brands on achieving this exceptional milestone, underscoring the enduring customer relationships they have built.

For more information about each of the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® studies, visit



About the

America's Most Trusted® Study



The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

