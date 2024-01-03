A Decade Of Trust: Lifestory Research Celebrates 10 Years Of America's Most Trusted® HVAC Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Trane Secures the Top Spot for the 10th Consecutive Year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research, a leader in consumer-based survey research, proudly announces the milestone 10th anniversary of the America's Most Trusted® HVAC study. Over the past decade, this annual study has provided unparalleled insights into how consumers perceive the leading HVAC brands.

A Decade of Consumer Insights:

Since its inception 10 years ago, the America's Most Trusted® HVAC study has been a source of knowledge for consumers navigating the complex HVAC marketplace and industry leaders. Annually, the study investigates and releases trust ratings for the top 15 HVAC brands, offering invaluable insights into consumer perceptions and preferences in this crucial industry.

2024 Results: Trane Secures a Decade of Trust:

In the latest installment of this influential study, Lifestory Research, renowned for its rigorous methodology, conducted a comprehensive survey based on the opinions of 9,001 individuals actively considering HVAC system purchases in the last 12 months. The Net Trust Quotient Score, a validated metric employed in the study, revealed that Trane has emerged again as the most trusted HVAC brand. With an impressive score of 116.4, Trane's consistent commitment to consumer trust stands out prominently.

Significance of a Decade of Excellence:

What sets this year apart is the remarkable achievement of Trane being rated as the #1 most trusted HVAC brand for an unparalleled 10 years in a row. This accomplishment underscores the enduring quality and reliability of Trane HVAC products and the unwavering confidence consumers place in the brand year after year.

Independently Conducted, Consumer-Centric Approach:

The America's Most Trusted® HVAC study remains an independent and unbiased examination of consumer sentiment. Designed with a large sample size of consumers familiar with HVAC brands, the study ensures confidence in the results. The trust rankings are solely based on how consumers rate each HVAC brand, free from external influence or bias.

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.



About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. #mosttrustedbrands

