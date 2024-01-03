With Recent Recognition For Its Data Privacy Benefits, Shardsecure® Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security, privacy, and resilience software, announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as an ISV (independent software vendor) partner.

As a Google Cloud partner, ShardSecure helps companies regain control of their data in on-prem, cloud, and multi- and hybrid-cloud architectures. Key features include:



Advanced data privacy

Agentless file-level protection

Cloud

ransomware mitigation

Protection for AI/ML models and training data

Robust data resilience with high availability and self-healing

Support for cross-border regulatory compliance, including the

GDPR Unified, multi-protocol across multiple clouds

"We're pleased to be joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage and offering our platform directly to Google Cloud users," said ShardSecure CEO Bob Lam. "Our recent recognition as a 2023 Gartner® Cool VendorTM in Privacy underscores our value in this challenging cyber landscape, and we're pleased to be reaching more organizations with our solution."

"ShardSecure's benefits for data security extend across multiple industries and cover a wide array of privacy risks," said Ed Amoroso, CEO and Founder of the cybersecurity research analyst firm TAG Cyber. "With the current threat landscape, we also believe that ShardSecure's data control platform will help organizations strengthen their resilience and regain control of their data."

About ShardSecure

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides - on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for regulatory compliance.

