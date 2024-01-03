Powering Trust: Lifestory Research Unveils The Top Brands In 2024 America's Most Trusted® Energy-Efficient Product Studies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research, a leading authority in consumer research, proudly presents the results of the 2024 America's Most Trusted® brand studies, spotlighting studies related to energy-efficient products. These annual studies explore how consumers perceive the most prominent brands in specific product marketplaces, offering critical insights into brand trust.

Overview of the Energy-Efficient Products Studies:

The America's Most Trusted® studies, independently conducted by Lifestory Research, delve into consumer sentiments toward the leading brands within energy-efficient product categories. Designed with a large sample size to ensure robust results, the studies focus on brands that enhance the energy efficiency of homes. The results provide invaluable insights into the brands consumers trust the most in pursuing a more energy-efficient living environment.

Details of the Energy-Related Product Studies:

Air Filter Study:

The Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Air Filter Brand Study reveals Filtrete as the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for HVAC air filters. Filtrete achieved the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.7. The study included the brands Filtrete, Honeywell, Aprilaire, NordicPure, BestAir, FilterBuy, Aerostar, HDX, and Amazon Basics.

Home Generator Study:

Generac emerges as the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Home Generator Study, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.6. Generac has been rated the most trusted home backup generator for three years in a row. The study included the brands Generac, Trane, Honeywell, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Cummins, Siemens, and Champion.

Insulation Study:

Owens Corning leads the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Insulation Study, securing the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.7. The study included the brands Owens Corning, Honeywell, Dow, BASF, Johns Manville, Certain Teed, US Gypsum, Rockwool, Celotex, and Icynene.

Portable Generator Study:

Honda claims the top spot in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Portable Generator Study, with the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.4. The study included the brands Honda, Generac, CAT, DeWalt, Craftsman, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, Ryobi, Champion, and Westinghouse.

Smart Thermostat Study:

Honeywell is the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat Study, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.4. The study included the brands Honeywell, Trane, Nest, Carrier, Lennox, Ecobee, Lux, GLAS, and Emerson Sensi.

Solar System Study:

LG is declared the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Solar System Study, achieving the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.2. The study included LG, Tesla, Panasonic, JinkoSolar, SunPower, Q CELLS, Canadian Solar, Hyundai Trina Solar, SolarEdge, and Solaria.

Water Heater Study:

Bosch is the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Water Heater Study, with the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.2. The study included the brands Bosch, Whirlpool, Rheem, GE, Kenmore, AO Smith, Ruud, Bradford White, and Rinnai.

About the

America's Most Trusted®

Study



The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

