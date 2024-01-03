(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing Boards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Surfing Boards estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Longboards segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The surfing industry has faced significant challenges due to lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. These restrictions adversely impacted the industry, limiting surfing opportunities and travel for surf enthusiasts. However, following the lifting of restrictions, there has been a surge in interest and participation in surfing, resulting in a high demand for surfing boards.
In the United States, the surfing industry experienced year-over-year sales growth in surf hardgoods, particularly in the months following the initial lockdowns. With more free time on their hands, individuals turned to surfing as a leisure activity, leading to a positive impact on the industry. This surge in demand has kept surfing board manufacturers exceptionally busy.
The global surfing board market is competitive, with key players vying for market share. Market insights and influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and trends within the industry. Surfing is a popular sporting and leisure activity, with various techniques and types of surfing, each requiring specific types of surfboards. The global market outlook for surfing remains promising, with the United States leading the industry.
Despite the initial challenges posed by the pandemic, the surfing industry is experiencing a resurgence, driven by increased interest in the sport and leisure activity.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 287
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $2.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019 Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market Connected Surfboard Surf Forecasting Improves Participation 3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing Drone Technology for Surfing Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest E-foil Technology New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making Modular Collapsible Surfboard Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard Electric Fin Surfboards Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal? Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025 Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus Pandemic Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market Seasonality & Topography Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base Impact on Environment Associated Hazards
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 124 Featured)
Quiksilver, Inc. Gul Watersports Ltd. Fox Head, Inc. Boardriders, Inc. Body Glove International, LLC Decathlon France SAS Agit Global, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN03012024004107003653ID1107680172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.