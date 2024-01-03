The surfing industry has faced significant challenges due to lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. These restrictions adversely impacted the industry, limiting surfing opportunities and travel for surf enthusiasts. However, following the lifting of restrictions, there has been a surge in interest and participation in surfing, resulting in a high demand for surfing boards.

In the United States, the surfing industry experienced year-over-year sales growth in surf hardgoods, particularly in the months following the initial lockdowns. With more free time on their hands, individuals turned to surfing as a leisure activity, leading to a positive impact on the industry. This surge in demand has kept surfing board manufacturers exceptionally busy.

The global surfing board market is competitive, with key players vying for market share. Market insights and influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and trends within the industry. Surfing is a popular sporting and leisure activity, with various techniques and types of surfing, each requiring specific types of surfboards. The global market outlook for surfing remains promising, with the United States leading the industry.

Despite the initial challenges posed by the pandemic, the surfing industry is experiencing a resurgence, driven by increased interest in the sport and leisure activity.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: