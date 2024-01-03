BHP Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BHP - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into BHP's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

BHP is a mineral resources company engaged in exploring, acquiring, developing, and marketing various commodities including iron ore, coal, nickel, copper, lead, silver, molybdenum, uranium, zinc, and gold. The company's operational projects include iron ore mines in Brazil and Australia and copper mines in Peru, Australia, and Chile. It also has a potash development project in Canada; nickel project in Australia; and coal mines in Australia and Colombia.

BHP signed a three-year partnership agreement with Austmine to launch the Supplier Innovation Program across Australia.

BHP Operating System and MECoE engaged in analytics projects to improve capacity and performance. For instance, the car dumper project at its Port Hedland operations in Western Australia and uplift at the concentrator at Escondida mine.

BHP has been leveraging integrated quality management solutions to automate decision making across various operations and maintenance projects aimed at enhancing safety and output, as well as lowering costs.

BHP has been leveraging autonomous solutions to create efficient, productive, and safe operations.

BHP has been integrating automation, data, and analytics driven processes and solutions in order to optimize and quicken decision making in extraction, processing and transportation of the minerals, as these processes involve a host of repetitive activities.

BHP leveraging wearable technologies to conduct business operations remotely and safely. The company also explores, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria, the US, and Australia.

