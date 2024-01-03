Columbus Confirms Acquisition Of Endless Gain

Company announcement no. 1/2024





In company announcement no. 25/2023 of 30 November 2023, Columbus A/S announced the acquisition of the UK-based e-commerce consultancy Endless Gain Ltd., which was conditional on fulfilment of a few employee related conditions.

These conditions have been fulfilled as expected, and closing of the acquisition has been completed today with effective date 1 January 2024.

Expectations to revenue and EBITDA for the Group in 2024 will be announced when the Annual Report 2023 is published on 13 March 2024.