Brent oil rates experience 10 percent drop in 2023 despite OPEC+ outputs cuts

(MENAFN) The rate of Brent oil experienced a 10 percent decline in 2023, influenced by various economic factors, including sluggish economic activity in China, US interest rate hikes, and banking industry turmoil.



Despite upward pressures on the supply side and geopolitical tensions arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and recent conflicts between Israel and Palestine, oil prices settled below USD100 a barrel, marking a significant contrast to 2022's highs of around USD139 a barrel.



The first few months of the year were characterized by concerns about tight supply, fueled by ongoing sanctions on Russia and a reluctance among major oil-producing countries to increase production. The international benchmark, Brent crude, began the year on January 3, 2022, at USD85.96 a barrel but closed the year at USD77.4 a barrel, recording a 10 percent decline.



Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) experienced an 11.2 percent drop in 2023. Starting at USD80.57 a barrel in January, the WTI concluded the year at USD71.65 a barrel.



Throughout the year, Brent reached a peak of USD97.69 a barrel on September 28, while the WTI achieved its highest price of USD95.03 a barrel on the same day. Despite these peaks, the overall trend for the year reflected a downward trajectory in oil prices.

