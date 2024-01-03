Global Gummy Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Gummy vitamins are available in various flavors, colors, and forms, and they can be chewed with a texture and taste similar to gummy candies. Vitamins of this kind are extensively utilized. These vitamins may be attractive to children and adults who strongly dislike swallowing pills. Gelatin, cornstarch, water, sugar, and various colorings are commonly employed in the production of gummy vitamins. They may contain multiple vitamins, minerals, or specific nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D.

Market Dynamics Rising Consumer Preference Towards Healthier Lifestyle Drive the Global Market

Consumer preference for food products enhanced with vitamins and proteins that provide additional health benefits is a result of growing health consciousness. Consumers have been made aware of the significance of dietary supplements' nutritional benefits through various healthy eating awareness campaigns initiated globally by governments, non-governmental organizations, and businesses. This understanding is expected to fuel the market's growth in the future.

Pharmaceutical products will probably be replaced by nutraceuticals in the management and prevention of both acute and chronic health issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal issues. Since dietary supplements have both preventive and curative qualities, the product has great potential to succeed. Herbal or botanical extracts have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer qualities. As a result, it is anticipated that supplements containing botanicals like cannabidiol (CBD) and curcumin will become more popular.

Increasing Tendency Towards Preventive HealthcareCreates Tremendous Opportunities

Consumers around the globe have shown a greater preference for vitamins that promote improved intestinal health. Due to the increasing prevalence of developing health conditions, consumers have been investing in preventative healthcare management. Consequently, customers have started to spend money on preventative products to address minor ailments and issues. The pandemic has had a significant impact on this trend, as people have turned to dietary supplements to keep their health.

Manufacturers who focus on innovative product compositions also stand to gain from increased sales. For example, in April 2023, Haleon PLC's Centrum brand debuted the delicious gummy "Benefit Blends" in India. The company claims its new range of specialized nutrition products is naturally gluten-free, completely vegetarian, and non-habit forming. Centrum's new line of Benefit Blends is available for purchase on popular e-commerce sites like Amazon, 1Mg, Flipkart, and Pharm-easy.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global gummy market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. International Food Information Council IFIC's 2020 Food & Health Survey revealed that about 74% of survey respondents in America tried to avoid or limit their sugar intake. Hence, alterations in the dietary habits of the North American populace are anticipated to drive the need for nutritious gummy supplements, particularly those that are devoid of sugar and provide a substantial quantity of nutrients while containing minimal calories. The implementation of strategies by prominent industry participants, such as increasing manufacturing capabilities and diversifying the range of products, is anticipated to enhance market expansion.



The global gummy market revenue was valued at USD 20,570.11 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 58,900.32 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.40% over the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on supplement application, the global gummy market is categorized into vitamins, minerals, omega fatty acids, proteins, and others.

The vitamins segment dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global gummy market is categorized into adults and kids.

The adult segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period.

Depending on the distribution channel, the global gummy market is categorized into store-based and non-stored-based.

The store-based segment dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global gummy market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

Key players in the global gummy market are Procaps Group, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. Inc., Bettera Brands, LLC, Nutravail LLC, and Supplement Factory Ltd.



In December 2022, Blissful Sleep Gummies joined the lineup of Power Gummies, the largest gummy brand in India. The benefits of natural ingredients and melatonin are combined to create a vegetarian, non-addictive supplement that balances the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. Vitamin B6, which helps to strengthen the brain and nerve system and produce happy hormones, is included. In December 2022, Herbaland won a 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category for being the first gummy vitamin brand to switch to 100% compostable packaging. The SEAL Awards honor companies with leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.



