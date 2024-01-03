Haryana To Give Assistance To Those Suffering From Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 3 (IANS) The Haryana Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday approved a scheme offering monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,750 to persons suffering from rare diseases.

The scheme, Financial Assistance to Persons Suffering from Rare Diseases, comes in the wake of the increasing prevalence of rare diseases affecting families and communities across the state.

The National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 identifies 55 rare diseases, causing undue financial strain and societal impact. With an estimated 1,000 patients currently suffering from these rare diseases in Haryana, the government aims to alleviate the economic burden faced by affected individuals and their families.

This initiative was announced by Chief Minister on May 11, 2023, during the inaugural function at Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

Under the scheme, individuals suffering from rare diseases, meeting the eligibility criteria, will receive a financial assistance of Rs 2,750 per month.

The assistance provided under this scheme will be in addition to the benefit being availed under any other social security pension scheme by the applicant, an official statement said.

