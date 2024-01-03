Brazil’S 2023 Firearm Registrations Hit Lowest Since 2004

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil experienced a notable change in the number of firearm registrations, recording a decrease of 81.3% compared to the previous year.



This shift follows new weapon acquisition restrictions introduced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, as indicated in a report by the Federal Police.



Data from the National Firearm System of the Federal Police show 20,822 new registrations in 2023, compared to 114,044 in 2022.



This marks the lowest level of weapon registrations since 2004.



Additionally, a considerable number of registration applications (75%) were rejected by police authorities.







This policy change, effective from January 1, 2023, revises the previous regulations established under former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).



A July decree by President Lula limited the availability of firearms and ammunition for civilian self-defense, necessitating a specific justification for acquisition.



Prior to this, civilians could acquire up to four firearms for personal defense without explicit justification.



Commissioner Humberto Brandao told GloboNews that 2023's tightened firearm registration requires clear proof of personal security needs.



Firearms advocates link Brazil's relaxed gun laws under Bolsonaro to lower crime rates, citing more legal gun ownership and eased restrictions.



Under former President Bolsonaro, gun laws eased, allowing more gun ownership and fewer ammunition restrictions.



Concealed-carry permits became easier to get, and taxes on imported firearms decreased. These changes led to a surge in legal gun ownership.



During Bolsonaro's term, Brazil's homicide rate dropped notably.



Advocates credit this to more accessible, affordable guns for self-defense, benefiting the poor. Bolsonaro believed in citizens' rights to self-protection.



Critics, however, question this correlation, pointing to other factors like gang violence as more influential in crime trends.

