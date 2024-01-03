Mexico’S Economy: Steady Growth Into 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As 2023 ended, Mexico's economy showed moderated growth, particularly in manufacturing and services.



The Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) provided this outlook, predicting continued expansion into the first quarter of 2024.



They anticipate a 3.5% growth rate for 2023 despite slower economic activities.



The IMEF's December Manufacturing Indicator dipped to 49.8 points, slightly below the expansion threshold.



This suggests a cooling in manufacturing growth. Conversely, the Non-Manufacturing Indicator marginally fell to 52.1 points.



Yet, it marked its 23rd month of consistent growth, especially in services and trade.







Economists' growth forecasts vary, ranging from an optimistic 3% to a more cautious 1.5%.



Through Finance Secretary Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Mexico's government predicts near 3% GDP growth for 2023.



Inflation forecasts have improved, dropping from 5.1% to 4.8%. The central bank's policy rate is expected to hold steady at 11.25%.



Employment also looks promising, with a projected increase to 600,000 registered workers.



The year-end exchange rate is anticipated to be around 18.14 pesos per dollar, showing a slight improvement.



This analysis reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook for Mexico's economy, balancing growth potential against realistic economic assessments.

Background

Mexico's economy, showing moderate growth in late 2023, aligns with regional trends in Latin America.



Its steady pace contrasts with Brazil's more fluctuating economy, highlighting varied recovery paths post-pandemic.



Mexico reflects the cautious recovery of emerging markets, balancing growth with challenges like global supply chain issues and trade shifts.



Mexico's role in North American trade, particularly under the USMCA, is crucial for regional stability.



Inflation in Mexico mirrors global pressures, yet its monetary policy remains stable compared to aggressive rate changes elsewhere.



Employment growth signifies a resilient labor market, vital for domestic consumption and economic health.



The anticipated exchange rate stability indicates confidence in Mexico's fiscal management and its appeal to investors.



Overall, Mexico's economic outlook for 2023 shows a balanced approach, essential for sustained development in the current global economic climate.

