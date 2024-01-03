Opinion: Darien’S Dire Crossing – A Record Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) In 2023, a record-breaking 520,000 brave souls attempted to cross the notorious Latin American Darien Gap Jungle.



This jungle, linking Colombia and Panama, saw a doubling in migrant numbers from the previous year.



Panama's migration agency reveals this startling increase. Most migrants hailed from Venezuela, Ecuador, Haiti, and China.



Remarkably, 120,000 of these were children. Samira Gozaine, the agency's chief, labels this a national security issue.



She admits there's no quick fix. Since 2019, under President Laurentino Cortizo, Darien crossings have soared. International aid calls have grown louder.







Why this surge?



Many flee Venezuela's economic and social ruins. Over seven million have left their oil-rich homeland.



Crossing the Darie , they face violence, abuse, trafficking, and illness. Some African migrants even fly to Nicaragua to avoid these perils.

Darien's Dire Crossing - A Record Surge

Interestingly, Chinese migrants on this path have spiked. Economic slowdowns and visa challenges are partly to blame.



Each step in the Darie reflects the desperation for a safer, better life. These journeys aren't just numbers. They're stories of hope and survival.



In the U.S., policies shift from welcoming paths to strict barriers. The plight of Darien crossers is a stark reminder.



It shows the human cost of policy and circumstance. This is not just a Latin American issue. It's a global call for empathy and action.



As the world watches, the Darien continues to test the limits of human endurance and the boundaries of our collective conscience.

