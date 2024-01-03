Oil rates display mixed trend on Wednesday

(MENAFN) Oil rates displayed a mixed trend on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as the strengthening US dollar, anticipated US economic data, and the release of the December meeting minutes of the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).



At 0737GMT, the international benchmark crude Brent was trading at $75.92 per barrel, reflecting a marginal 0.03% gain from the closing price of $75.89 per barrel in the previous trading session on Tuesday. In contrast, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $70.32 per barrel at the same time, marking a slight 0.08% decrease from Tuesday's close of $70.38 per barrel.



The US dollar experienced a notable uptick on the first trading day of the year, ahead of crucial US economic data and the release of the FOMC December meeting minutes later in the day. Market participants are also awaiting data on the US November job openings and labor turnover survey.



The appreciation of the US dollar tends to dissuade oil traders holding other currencies from purchasing more expensive crude oil. The Federal Reserve had last increased interest rates by 25 basis points on July 26, concluding a series of 11 meetings from March 2022 to July 2023, during which rates were raised by a total of 525 basis points to combat record inflation levels observed in the summer of 2023.



Investors are closely monitoring US crude oil inventories data to gain insights into the demand trajectory in the US, the world's largest oil-consuming country. Forecasts from the American Petroleum Institute are expected during the day, while official data from the US Energy Information Administration will be revealed on Thursday.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107680135